Believe it or not, Beyond Good & Evil 2 shows signs of life after years in development hell

Beyond Good and Evil 2, Ubisoft's open world sci-fi game that has been trapped in a mire of development hell for years now, is showing signs of life according to recent reports.

According to a report from Kotaku's Ethan Gach, signs of life for the game remain present at the company in spite of recent turmoil at the company. Only yesterday, a report suggested that the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team being dispanded and moved around the company. Earlier this month, it was also reported that Tencent was considering acquiring the company amid Ubisoft stocks dropping significantly.

According to the Kotaku report, Beyond Good and Evil 2 recently passed an internal milestone at the company, and higher ups appear to be pleased with the game's progress. In addition, sources speaking to Kotaku state that the team finally feels the game has found its footing after years of turbulent development. The game has survived intense staff turnover, the death of its late creative director Emile Morel, and senior staff departures amid reports of toxicity of the company.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 exploded onto the gaming stage during its re-reveal in 2017, though it was originally revealed all the way back in 2008! Ubisoft even had Joseph Gordon Levitt pop up to promote the game, urging fans to submit their own art that'll make its way into the game, though both Levitt and Ubisoft has been largely silent on that aspect of the project since then. In the following years, there's been mostly radio silence in an official capacity, save for statements assuring fans that the game is still in the works.

When do you think we'll see more of Beyond Good and Evil 2? Next year, five years from now? Never? Let us know below!