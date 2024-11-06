Beastars' final season's first trailer has plenty of action, drama, and anthropomorphized animals getting busy

Beastars is getting one final season, and a new trailer for its first part has plenty of reasons to get you to tune back in.

It's been a good three years since the second season of Beastars ended, but the first part of Beastars' third and final season is finally on its way. Set to be released this coming December 5 on Netflix, the streaming service describes this last season: "It is a world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. Following the battle with the culprit who devoured his classmate at school, Legoshi decides to drop out and begins living alone at Beast Apartments. Louis has entered a prestigious university and resolves to face his father, Ogma. Haru also deals with many struggles as she tries to enjoy campus life. Meanwhile, the city sees an increase of devouring incidents. The fangs of the heinous criminal who is pulling all the strings begin to close in on Legoshi and the others…"

The trailer, which you can check out above, introduces us to a few new characters too. There's Gosha, a "Komodo dragon who once aspired to become a Beastar… but abandoned that path after a particular incident," who's voiced by Shigeru Chiba (Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece). He's pals with Yahya, a "horse and current Beastar who’s a believer in justice," voiced by Shin-ichiro Miki (Dragon Ball Super). There's also Melon, whose identity is a mystery, voiced by Koji Okino (My Hero Academia), Sagwan, a spotted seal that lives in Legoshi's apartment building, voiced by Tessho Genda (Naruto), and Seven, a Merino sheep and Legoshi's neighbour, voiced by Fumiko Orikasa (Bleach).

There hasn't been any word on when the second and final part might be coming, but it'll presumably be sometime in 2025. Hopefully it won't be too long of a wait, as Netflix hasn't been great historically when it comes to its anime releases, so just keep your fingers crossed for now.