Bayonetta 3: release date latest, trailer, gameplay, and more rumours

Bayonetta 3 is the next installment of the action-adventure series created by Hideki Kamiya and developed by PlatinumGames. It follows on from the events and gameplay of Bayonetta 2 while bringing in lots of new mysteries to unfold.

The original Bayonetta was on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and the follow-up released on the Wii-U with its sequel Bayonetta 2. An enhanced port for Microsoft Windows was released with 4K support, and a re-release on Nintendo Switch. To mark the 10th anniversary of the cult classic, a remastered version of Bayonetta was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The Bayonetta series has become a huge hit and the third entry is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year. Thankfully, fans eagerly wanting to play as the Umbra Witch once more don't have to wait too much longer as Bayonetta 3 is set to release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Bayonetta 3 release date

In September, Nintendo confirmed that Bayonetta 3 is expected to release at some point in 2022. And given we're almost half way through 2022, you can bet it'll be towards the end of the year.

PlatinumGames has been busy these past few years, with titles such as Astral Chain and World of Demons.

But they're not a small company, and have been working away on Bayonetta 3 for quite some time. It's likely, given it's published by Nintendo, we're only seeing signs of it recently as its release is looking much more concrete. With their own first-party games, Nintendo has a habit of unveiling their projects, such as Metroid Dread, just several months prior to release.

Bayonetta 3 gameplay trailer

During a Nintendo Direct in September last year, we were given a detailed look at the game, and the first update in a couple of years.

The game looks set to follow the titular character (also known as Cereza) with more of the frantic, supernatural action the series has become known for. We get glimpses of some of the new environments Bayonetta will find herself in, including the big boss battles these games are known for.

Bayonetta 3 rumours

The Bayonetta voice actress has cast doubts on whether she'll be returning for Bayonetta 3. Hellena Taylor suggested in a tweet that fans might have to get used to not hearing her voice in the upcoming sequel in 2021.

Bayonetta 3 news

In a video interview with GameSpot in June 2021, Nintendo exec Bill Trinen insisted that Bayonetta 3 is "progressing well" behind the scenes.

In an interview with IGN Japan, Platinum Games' Hideki Kamiya expressed he would like Switch owners to play the first and second Bayonetta games before picking up the third entry.

In an interview with IGN, Kamiya commented that Bayonetta 3 will have "its own color" compared to previous entries in the franchise. He also teased that there’ll be "new types of gameplay" and that the Switch exclusive isn't being made with any restrictions from Nintendo.

Bayonetta 3 platforms

Despite receiving huge critical acclaim when the first game was released on the Xbox 360 and PS3, Nintendo picked up the publishing gloves for its sequel when it arrived on the Wii U in 2014. Both games were then ported over to the Nintendo Switch in 2018, a great home for taking the bite-sized battles with you.

Nintendo is once again taking care of publishing duties, which means Bayonetta 3 will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Where to pre-order Bayonetta 3

While it doesn't even have a release date range, like either the summer of 2022 or perhaps the autumn, a few retailers are offering the chance to pre-order Bayonetta 3. You're almost certain to get it on release day this way too. Surprisingly, Base are offering a significant pre-order discount for Bayonetta 3, where it's available for just £42.85.

If you're unable to wait or want to check out the other titles in the series, grab the Bayonetta 1+2 double pack. Once the third entry comes out, you'll have the whole trilogy, and the Switch is the only platform where you can play all three games.

