Battlefield shows signs of life at last, with next game testing info coming later today

Someone go wake up all the Battlefield fans who have been in hibernation for a few years, as signs of a new Battlefield are finally here. In fact, we should learn a little bit more about this mysterious new entry very soon, as information as to how to start testing out the game early is due to be revealed later today.

We know this because EA just tweeted it! Yesterday evening, the Battlefield Twitter account suddenly dropped the news regarding the Battlefield community testing program. It also announced that more info will be coming at 5PM CET / 8AM PDT / 4PM GMT / 11AM EDT, so folks in both America and Europe should be able to catch it without loosing sleep.

Tune in tomorrow at 5PM CET / 8AM PDT for more on the upcoming #Battlefield community testing program. pic.twitter.com/2uUHBrEnK9 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) February 2, 2025

Okay, so putting side the obvious exciting aspect to more Battlefield noise, what does this mean? Well, we've known a new Battlefield game has been in the works for some time now, as well as the fact that community testing would begin some time this year. Community testing programs are exactly what they sound like too, likely an opt-in limited availability testing version of the game similar to other game's early access or closed beta releases.

Now, Battlefield is in an interesting spot. Battlefield 2042 didn't exactly launch in the best state, and there's certainly some work to be done to recapture the hearts of absent Battlefield fans. However, if there's ever been a time for a great Battlefield to make waves, it's now. Call of Duty Black Ops 6 may have sold incredibly well but we've seen community sentiment shift somewhat over the past few months. As such, there's absolutely a hunger for a new big budget shooter right now. Who knows?

Maybe Battlefield can fill that hole in FPS fans' hearts. Or maybe they'll never be happy. There's only one way to find out. Are you going to keep an eye out for this new Battlefield community testing news later today? Let us know below!