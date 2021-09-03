Initial Battlefield Mobile details revealed, first test coming this fall

Battlefield Mobile does indeed sound like a proper Battlefield game. The upcoming shooter has officially popped up on the Google Play Store, and EA has taken this opportunity to detail some of its plans for the near future, and beyond.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For starters, Battlefield Mobile is a free-to-play game that borrows several elements from its bigger siblings on PC and consoles. The game’s first limited test will kick off sometime this fall in Indonesia, and the Philippines, and will be available only on Android devices running 7.0 and up.

EA said you can expect the game to offer cosmetic items for real money, including a battle pass. As for the content available in this initial test, it will be limited to Conquest on Grand Bazaar, the Battlefield 3 map.

Indeed, the game's look does resemble that of Battlefield 3 in a few areas. The combined arms combat of traditional Battlefield will be present in the mobile version. This also extends to destruction, a Battlefield hallmark.

Battlefield Mobile has four classes: Assault, Support, Medic, and Recon, but you'll also be able to tailor the look of each "war hero" to your liking. It doesn't sound like Battlefield 2042's Specialists are part of this, but the description says war heroes will have their own narrative assignments.

Of course, the store also promises progression systems that will earn you weapon upgrades and various skins for them, as well as your soldier. You can expect classic and new maps in Battlefield Mobile. Unfortunately, there isn't currently anyway to register interest, you'll have to wait until pre-registration becomes available in your region.

The game was officially revealed earlier this year. It's in development at Industrial Toys, with input from DICE. Battlefield Mobile is shooting for a public release sometime next year.