One of Battlefield 2042's Specialists can basically wallhack

As promised, DICE has officially announced the rest of the Specialist line-up for Battlefield 2042. Specialists are essentially Rainbow Six Siege-like operators with unique passive traits and active abilities.

At the game's initial reveal, we got introduced to four of them - the same four everyone had a go with during the beta. Later, Kimble "Irish" Graves - who returns from Battlefield 4 - was revealed as the fifth Specialist, playing a central role in the game's No-Pat narrative.

Today, DICE detailed and showed off all remaining five.

Navin Rao

Navin Rao is an Indian-born Recon Specialist. His active Specialty is the Cyber Warfare Suite, which lets him hack enemy equipment and in-world objects like doors and bollards. His Trait is Trojan Network, which reveals enemies around any player he kills.

Santiago "Dozer" Espinoza

Espinoza is a Mexican-born Assault Specialist. His active Specialty is the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield, which he can carry as he pushes enemies. His Trait is Blast Resistance, which simply makes him take less damage from explosives, and heal faster from explosive damage.

Emma "Sundance" Rosier

Sundance is a French-born Assault Specialist. Her active Specialty is Smart Explosives, which essentially lets her switch between three different grenades: anti-armour, EMP, anti-personnel scatter explosives. Her Trait is one of the most recognisable in Battlefield 2042, because it's the wingsuit we've been seeing in most of the game's trailers.

Paik is the South Korean-born Recon Specialist. Her active Specialty is the EMG-X Scanner, which reveals enemies behind cover in her vicinity. She has one of the strongest Traits in the game with Threat Perception, which automatically spots enemies who deal damage to her.

Constantin "Angel" Anghel

Angel is the only other Support Specialist on the list. He's Romanian-born, and his active Specialty is the Loadout Crate, which calls in an airdrop that can resupply ammo, armour, and even let players change their loadouts in the field. Angel's Trait is Trauma Specialist, which allows him to quickly revive downed teammates, and restore their armour.

All ten Specialists will be available at Battlefield 2042's November 19 launch, with more to be added in seasonal battle passes.