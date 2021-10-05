Battlefield 2042's $70 standard edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S now includes last-gen version

Today, DICE announced a major change to the content of the digital standard edition of Battlefield 2042 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The $70 edition now also comes with access to the PS4 and Xbox One versions alongside the main game on new consoles, at no additional charge. Previously, the cross-gen bundle was only included in Battlefield 2042's $100 Gold, and $120 Ultimate editions.

This effectively means players who intend on buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S should feel comfortable getting the standard edition on those storefronts, seeing as it will grant them access to the game on both generations of their console family of choice. All of your progress on last-gen consoles will carry forward to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

It also means that all three editions of the game, when purchased on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, now include the cross-gen bundle.

This is only available for the digital standard editions, but it's nonetheless a good change, particularly given the $10 backed-in difference.

While content is largely the same across both console generations, last-gen consoles will have to deal with some significant limitations. Outside of the expected visual and potential framerate compromises, the main difference is that PS4 and Xbox One players will be limited to 64 players per match, which they will play on smaller versions of the game's maps.

Last-gen players will also only be able to cross-play with friends on that generation, whereas PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can join up with PC players.

Battlefield 2042's beta begins tomorrow for pre-order players, and on Friday for everyone else on all platforms. Look out for our full coverage tomorrow. The full game releases November 19.