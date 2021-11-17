DICE disables Proximity Sensors to fix Battlefield 2042 rubber banding, breaks other throwables

DICE may be on the right track to figure out the cause of one of the most annoying problems in Battlefield 2042 so far: intermittent rubber banding in multiplayer matches.

Yesterday, the developer disabled the Proximity Sensor throwable, believing it has something to do with the widespread rubber banding problem players have been experiencing since early access began. DICE later performed some testing, and found that removing the sensor helped with server performance, so it decided to keep it disabled as it performs more tests.

For those who missed our previous update - we have deployed a temporary fix that has improved server performance #Battlefield2042



We will continue to investigate further changes that can enable more permanent solutions 👍https://t.co/nWEL1Wzrtw pic.twitter.com/JCwPypaIT8 — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 16, 2021

The Proximity Sensor remains disabled, but DICE did manage to deploy a server-side fix that it said further improved server performance. The problem is, in the process of all this, it broke other throwables.

When selecting a throwable (grenade etc.) through the deploy screen, the UI shows incorrect icons. This is leading players to believe that they cannot select the throwable they want, but it's only a visual bug. DICE confirmed that the throwable you select will be the one you spawn with, regardless of what the UI shows.

📌 Known Issue 📌



An unintended consequence of this change causes for your selected Throwable to display incorrectly on the deploy screen



The Throwable you choose will ultimately be the one that you deploy with



We have updated our Known Issues 🔔 https://t.co/TejNjR68HF — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) November 16, 2021

Though it's great to see DICE moving quickly to address such a widespread issue, this isn't the first time the UI basically lied to us. Players recently discovered that the weapon customisation screen is misleading, with attachment descriptions not matching what they actually do.

For the list of all other Battlefield 2042 known issues on DICE's radar, check the link.