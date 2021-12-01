BF Portal Library is a great way to discover community creations in Battlefield Portal

Battlefield 2042's Portal experience looks to be what's going to keep the core players engaged well after the main game loses its lustre. But the game doesn't do the best job of curating and surfacing community-made mods.

The community, however, has a solution: an out-of-game browser that not only makes it easy to discover the different modes and experiences created by talented players, it also lets those creators publish their work for the world to see.

BF Portal Library, created by Reddit user Matavatar, does exactly that. The site offers basic sorting options that let you filter solo, co-op, or multiplayer experiences. Budding modders can also use rulesets made by other creators.

Pages include a brief description of each experience, the Portal code for easy access, and a few other crucial details - as well as more tags to help you learn what they do at a glance.

This is a much better way to survey what the Portal community has been up to, and it shows a wider range of experiences than what the in-game menu surfaces. The site is free to use, and creators only need to submit a form to get their mods on it.

Even more impressive, BF Portal Library also has a section for tutorials created by fellow community modders, which cover some of the trickier aspects of the rules editors. Down the line, Matavatar will be adding an Events feature where creators can organise testing nights for their mods and work together with players to refine them.

Hit the link above to see it for yourself.