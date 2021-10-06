Matchmaking, VOIP, PS5 adaptive triggers and all other Battlefield 2042 open beta known issues

Battlefield 2042's open beta is live now for pre-orders and EA Play members, and ahead of the general public descending on the servers like the FPS-starved mob they are, EA has made a statement about the game's known issues.

In a post over on the official EA site, the developer outlined a series of known problems with the beta, and what the studio is doing to correct the issues before launch.

Perhaps the most pressing are the various graphical, visual and performance issues that are obvious in-game.

"Our open beta is representative of progress made earlier in our development cycle," the statement reads. "Many of the issues you encounter throughout the beta have already received a great deal of new attention, and will continue to do so as we complete the final work on 2042."

The developers urge you to enjoy the gameplay for the time being, and ignore the more superficial issues where possible. EA insisted that "natural optimisations [will be] made to raise performance above our high standards in these final weeks heading to launch."

Small issues like this perhaps aren't that surprising given how ambitious Battlefield 2042 is, but at least we're getting some transparency on how the developer intends to stabilise the game, gooing forwards.

The statement also addresses some other issues: the final game will let you squad up with players on different platforms, but the beta is only going to allow you team up with players on your platform - though you will run into players on other platforms organically.

Elsewhere, EA noted that you will not experience the full range of supporting functionality for PlayStation 5 controllers during this beta, but DualSense funtionality will be tested for "possible inclusion down the road". Don't hold your breath for full Adaptive Trigger support, then.

There are a few more known issues in the statement – including bugs pertaining to DVR functionality with recording and sharing gameplay clips on Xbox, VOIP being disabled for the beta, HDR mode on PC and more - we've listed them all below.

Unknown Error when attempting to matchmake - EA is adding more servers to sustain the demand.

- EA is adding more servers to sustain the demand. The QR Code Screen is still showing for eligible early access players - under investigation.

- under investigation. Minor visual, performance, and graphical issues - open beta based on an old build, most of these problems should be fixed at launch.

- open beta based on an old build, most of these problems should be fixed at launch. Cross-play parties - available in the final game, but you will meet players on other platforms via matchmaking.

- available in the final game, but you will meet players on other platforms via matchmaking. Adaptive Triggers - PlayStation 5 - not in the beta, under investigation for launch.

- PlayStation 5 - not in the beta, under investigation for launch. Commorose - will be available in the final game; you can only ping in the beta.

- will be available in the final game; you can only ping in the beta. HDR mode on PC - removed last-minute due to a bug, should be in at launch.

- removed last-minute due to a bug, should be in at launch. VOIP - not in the beta, but you can expect it at launch, including between platforms.

- not in the beta, but you can expect it at launch, including between platforms. Sustained EMP effect - this bug could occur in the beta, but has been fixed in the full release.

- this bug could occur in the beta, but has been fixed in the full release. Xbox gameplay recording - didn't make the beta, but will be there in the full game.

This statement from EA addresses a few concerns, sure, but we still have far more questions about the game ourselves. For everything else we learned from our time with the Battlefield 2042 beta, check our full impressions.

The game is out November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.