Battlefield 2042 open beta delayed slightly

DICE has announced a last-minute delay to the start of the open portion of the Battlefield 2042 beta. The test kicked off Wednesday for pre-order players and EA Play members, and the beta will open up today to everyone else.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

However, the test was supposed to kick off at 12am PT, 3am ET, 8am UK, but this has now been delayed by two hours. DICE will be performing server maintenance before it opens the floodgates.

Sadly, this delayed start won't push back the beta's end time, unless the developer decides to extend it at the last minute.

🚨 UPDATE ON OPEN BETA 🚨



Open Access will now kick off at 0900 UTC - All times below 🕘👀 #BattlefieldBeta



To keep things running smoothly, we'll take some time to perform essential maintenance on the servers before we switch to Open Access



Early Access wraps up at 0700 UTC pic.twitter.com/COepKWRhnL — Battlefield (@Battlefield) October 7, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Battlefield 2042 beta has been doing some really good numbers so far, even if it's yet to go fully open.

The response has been mixed, however. Some do not appreciate the eroding of the class system in favour of similar-looking Specialists, while others are concerned with the game's performance and overall jank. Of course, there are plenty of positive comments, too. A few aspects, however, have been almost universally criticised, such as the bizarre ditching of Battlefield 5's movement mechanics.

I called out some of that in my impressions after spending a few hours with the beta. I had a fairly fun time with it overall, even if a few things stood out to me as in need for changing.

Battlefield 2042 is out November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.