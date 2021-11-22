Battlefield 2042's only anti-tank rocket launcher is so poor, it's beaten by a sniper rifle

Battlefield 2042 doesn't currently the best vehicle meta. A lot of factors play into this, such as map size, the number of offensive vehicles available, auto-regenerating vehicle health, as well as the number of anti-vehicle counters - such as rocket launchers.

It's no secret that Battlefield 2042's collection of launch weapons is fairly slim, and this is particularly evident with rocket launchers, of which there are exactly two: the Recoilless M5, and the FXM-33 AA Missile - with the first countering ground vehicles, and the second air vehicles.

This essentially means that your options are fairly limited when it comes to taking out vehicles, especially compared to previous games in the series, which offer a range of rocket launchers, each with their own strengths and weaknesses to support a wide variety of styles.

Players haven't really been happy with the damage the M5 does to vehicles, but it may actually be worse than we thought. Reddit user SheroxXx performed a little bit of an experiment, comparing the M5 and the NWT-50 sniper rifle to see which could take down a tank faster.

The NWT is an anti-armour rifle with five shots in the magazine, so it's not surprising that it deals decent damage to armour. What is shocking, however, is how much damage it does, particularly considering its rechambering time is significantly faster than the M5's reload speed.

As you can see in the video, it takes the M5 three shots to bring a tank from full HP down to 1-2HP. This process takes 13,97 seconds. The NWT-50, on the other hand, requires four shots fired at the same spot to completely destroy the tank - a process that takes 7,8 seconds.

The NWT-50 is a late unlock, so you probably won't be seeing it used as an anti-armour weapon as commonly as the M5. But it is still off that it can beat a rocket launcher at taking down armour.

