Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is finally being revealed tomorrow

The long-awaited reveal of Hazard Zone, Battlefield 2042's mysterious third experience, takes place on Thursday.
Sherif Saed
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
DICE is almost ready to show off the third pillar of Battlefield 2042. The developer announced that the mode's first trailer will debut Thursday at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK.

When the studio initially unveiled Battlefield 2042, it said the game is made up of three major, separate experiences. The first is the standard All-out Warfare, which encompasses Conquest, and Breakthrough. Then there's the community-driven Battlefield Portal, which is part advanced custom server creator, part mod tools.

Hazard Zone, the third and final experience, remained a mystery since then. When the game got delayed, we were left wondering if Hazard Zone has itself been pushed back. We still don't have an answer to this particular question, but we're going to finally see Hazard Zone tomorrow.

DICE previously hinted at the nature of the mode, but leaks and datamines offered a few specifics. According to those, Hazard Zone is a mix of Escape from Tarkov, and Hunt: Showdown, two games with perma-death, where players compete against each other and the AI to finish and objective and extract.

Depending on how long tomorrow's preview is going to be, we'll most certainly learn if any of that is true. The trailer premiere is embedded above, so bookmark this page and come back tomorrow to watch it.

