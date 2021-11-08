Someone gets early access to Battlefield 2042, leaks a few things

Battlefield 2042's early access launch is only a few short days away, and one player has already managed to slip in ahead of everyone else. Reddit user Aaronfrogger said they pre-loaded the Xbox version, but were somehow able to get the pre-load unlocked, giving them full access.

Regardless of how believable this particular story is, Aaronfrogger did manage to snap a few screenshots of various areas of the game, including maps not seen in the beta, Portal mode, the game's menus, as well as what looks to be the full set of weapons available at launch.

Assuming that what we're looking at won't be expanded with a day one patch, the list of weapons is particularly slim. With only four assault rifles, four SMGs, two LMGs, three DMRs, three shotguns, three sniper rifles, and three secondaries - it's not a big list.

Weapon customisation, at least, appears to be more fleshed out this time around with several functioning attachments (including ammo types) and a number of basic unlockable camos. Nevertheless, the list is smaller than previous Battlefield games - and particularly anaemic compared to Call of Duty.

Right now, since the game's main servers are not live, Aaronfrogger has been having fun with bots. The game actually offers menu options for solo and co-op play against the AI, separate from the multiplayer options. This is something DICE talked about ahead of launch, but never actually showed off or explained how it works.

Of course, having access to the full game also allowed the Reddit user to have a little bit of fun with Portal mode, though they didn't have a lot to say about that.

Battlefield 2042 officially launches November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Owners of the Gold and Ultimate edition get to play this Friday.