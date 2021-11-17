Battlefield 2042's Dozer can glitch through buildings thanks to a new exploit

Early Battlefield 2042 adopters, the ones playing since last Friday, have reported yet another thing that's not working as intended in the game. Santiago "Dozer" Espinoza, the Specialist who carries a shield, can - with the right setup - use it to glitch through walls.

Reddit user I_W_H_B_Y_D discovered this bizarre exploit. In their video below, you can see it being replicated on a number of maps. In short, the glitch lets you clip through solid walls (including those around elevator shafts) by lowering your in-game graphics settings.

This isn't the first time Battlefield 2042 has had trouble with Dozer's shield. DICE actually disabled the shield altogether for a couple of days while it worked on fixing a different problem.

It's not the most disruptive of exploits, given that its use is very limited. Sure, when you're defending on Breakthrough and want to make a daring escape or pull off an unexpected flank, it could be helpful, but beyond that, it's a bit useless.

Nevertheless, these sort of bugs could lead to more severe issues, and it's just another sign that Battlefield 2042 is very much not in a good state right now. Already, a number of more pressing issues has come to light, such as the random bullet deviation making it hard to consistently land shots, misalgined hitboxes for some Specialists, the missing scoreboard, and the misleading weapon attachment descriptions.

There's a whole lot of Battlefield 2042 known issues, which DICE just expanded with last night’s Proximity Sensor patch.