Battlefield 2042 deploy screen concept pretty much solves all of the current one's problems

One of the many inexplicable shortcomings of Battlefield 2042 has to do with the game's UI and HUD. Though DICE has brought back some missing features in recent patches, many of those elements are objectively worse in the new game compared to past titles.

Case in point: the Battlefield 2042 deploy screen. This new iteration of this classic screen lacks clarity, requires too many clicks to make simple tweaks, and doesn't feature some expected quality-of-life features.

For instance, the icon clutter makes it challenging to see where your squad mates are, and it doesn't show you their first-person view so you can judge whether it's safe to spawn on them. The loadout section at the bottom is too big, relying on a mobile-style tiled menu that isn't capable of listing all options on a single screen.

Beyond that, the vehicle selection menu at each faction's spawn is one big list that includes all available vehicles, without any limitations on each individual vehicle type. These problems are responsible for so much frustration for players every time they view that screen at respawn, particularly as many of them weren't present in past titles.

To offer DICE some inspiration, Reddit user Marshen came up with a mock-up that not only looks significantly better, it addresses every concern players have with the current model. They even explain the goal behind every change, and how many clicks it saves players compared to the current iteration.

As you can see in the screenshot above, this is a much more aesthetically pleasing layout that would work significantly better than Battlefield 2042's current deploy screen. Hopefully DICE can borrow from this one as it works on improving the game.

Speaking of which, a new report might explain why Battlefield 2042's design mess is the way it is. We're expecting a new small patch this week, which will be the game's last this year.