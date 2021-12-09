Battlefield 2042: forget C5 drones, C5 shields is where it's at

Battlefield players are no strangers to sticking remote explosives to things and creating a makeshift, explosive battering ram of sorts. The circumstances, specifics, and objects may change - but someone will always find a way to deliver explosives in a fast and efficient manner.

Battlefield 2042, too, lets you do this. Since its release, players have been bringing back the classic C5 (C4) jeep trick, but later found other methods of delivering the explosive bundles. Specialist Casper's drone turned out to be faster and even more deadly, if you manage to get the C5 to stick to it.

Though DICE recently made the drone louder so it doesn't sneak up on people as easily, it's still a popular way of sending explosives. But there's another, more confrontational method that involves Dozer's shield.

Reddit user Boody_youtube had the idea to try it out, considering Dozer's shield seems indestructible, and can typically block tank shots and other explosives. The test was simple: stick a few C5 onto the front of the shield and run towards the enemy.

The result speaks for itself.

Now, admittedly, this tactic requires two players to pull off, rather than most of the other C5 tricks. But it's undoubtedly funny to see a Dozer player running at you to kill you in an explosion, rather than just a normal melee. Watch the full video above.

Earlier today, DICE released the game's third and final update this year, bringing a few last-minute fixes, and several welcome balance tweaks. In case you missed it, Battlefield 2042 won in our prestigious Alternate Game Awards.