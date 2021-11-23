Battlefield 2042's C5 explosives may be doing less damage stuck to vehicles

Battlefield 2042, like every Battlefield before it, includes throwable sticky explosives. In this case, they're called the C5, no doubt a futuristic version of the popular C4. But unlike older games, DICE's latest looks to be treating them differently.

While you can throw the C5, stick it to vehicles - and even Casper's drone for a special delivery - the damage values look to be different depending on where the C5 is placed. Reddit user Div2691 picked up on this while trying to destroy a tank using C5 explosives.

According to their findings, and as you can see in the video below, the C5 does more damage to the tank when it explodes behind it (placed on the ground). For some reason, placing the C5 directly onto the tank causes it to deal less damage.

Of course, this may end up being a bug, and Battlefield 2042 certainly has its fair share of those. Indeed, this isn't the first instance of anti-vehicle balance being busted in the game.

Just this week, it came to light that the NWT-50 sniper rifle is actually more effective than the Recoilless M5 rocket launcher at taking out vehicles.

In case you missed it, a new tech report examining Battlefield 2042's utilisation of a wide range of CPUs concluded that the game's CPU performance may not get much better.