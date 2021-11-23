Save 35% on a VG247 yearly subscription this Black Friday!

DICE forgot to add collision to some Battlefield 2042 buildings, so players are hiding in them

Battlefield 2042 has some... unusual hiding places for helicopters.
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

Of the many, many bugs and technical problems players have been coming across in Battlefield 2042 since release, one in particular may be more funny than disturbing.

Battlefield 2042 maps are massive, much bigger than even the biggest maps in the series up to that point. This was done to support 128 players, but naturally created its own side effects. For one, the maps have a lot of dead space and open areas with no cover, as players travel between capture points.

This emphasis on size has left the edges of maps less detailed, or worse. Reddit user Darktoothone discovered that for some of those areas, DICE may have even neglected to add collision boxes. This basically means that buildings are not 3D objects. In other words, players can phase through them at will as if they don’t actually exist.

In their video below, we can see that some of the skyscrapers on the Hourglass map are hollow. One crafty helicopter pilot even used it to hide away and wait for the auto-repair.

Hourglass isn't the only map with this problem. Some of the skyscrapers on Kaleidoscope exhibit similar problems, while others simply bump vehicles around when players in air vehicles accidentally clip them.

The next time you lose track of a helicopter, check to see if they're hiding in one of those collision-less buildings. Hit up our Battlefield 2042 tips for some actually helpful gameplay pointers.

