Battlefield 2042 will permanently ban cheaters without warning or suspension

DICE looks to be taking the health of the Battlefield 2042 community very seriously. Today, the developer outlined a number of initiatives designed to keep the game's community welcoming, as well as several key ways to counter cheaters and abusers.

For starters, Battlefield 2042 will be relying on the popular Easy-Anti Cheat (EAC) service to detect and ban cheaters. EAC is being used by Apex Legends and many other online games. Easy-Anti Cheat will be active during the upcoming beta, too.

DICE confirmed that it has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to cheating, meaning cheaters will be permanently banned immediately without warning or suspension. Because Battlefield 2042 supports cross-play, getting banned from one platform means you won't be able to play the game on any of them.

Bans could arrive suddenly, and will cause the cheater to be disconnected from the game. Banned players can later appeal their sanctions using EA Help support. The developer also has the tools to IP and hardware-ban where necessary, which should deter repeat offenders.

The even better news is that Battlefield 2042 will tell you when the enforcement team receives your report, and when action has been taken against the cheater. DICE said anti-cheat is something that it will continue to work on post launch, adding that there's a team dedicated to investigating reports and issuing bans.

Speaking of which, Battlefield 2042 will be launching with a fairly well-featured reporting system, allowing all players to report a wide range of disruptive and undesirable behaviour straight from the game. You can report players for cheating/exploiting, offensive voice/text chat, inappropriate names, harassment, and even "gameplay sabotage."

Battlefield 2042 will also let you turn off voice and text chat, whether individually or for the entire team. You can even block players, which will prevent them from being able to message or voice chat with you.

For creators on Battlefield Portal, admin tools will allow them to ban any player from all current and future experiences they create.

Battlefield 2042 is out November 19 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.