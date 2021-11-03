Battlefield 2042 10-hour trial to be made available for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass members

EA Play members, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042 starting on November 12.

Along with this news, a new video detailing the game's Portal platform customization tool has been released.

Also today, Dice released a blog post that provides an in-depth explanation of the customization options and content available in Battlefield Portal, as well as a look into the Battlefield Builder tool.

Battlefield Portal is a community-driven platform that allows Battlefield 2042 players to create, share, and discover battles from Battlefield’s past, present and future.

With it, you can mix maps and elements from previous Battlefield games with Battlefield 2042. Alongside classic content from Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942, you’re able to create new ways to play battles such as the Battle of the Bulge, El Alamein, Arica Harbor, Valparaiso, Noshahr Canals, and Caspian Border.

Starting at launch, default experiences will be live in-game and will allow you to relive classic maps, alongside classic factions, equipped with the weapons, gadgets, and classes.

Battlefield 2042 releases November 19. Those who pre-order the Gold and Ultimate editions will receive early access to the full game on November 12.

EA Play Pro members will also get the Ultimate Edition of the game, and all rewards associated with it, including early access to the full game from November 12.