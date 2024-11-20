Batman villain Clayface has already been cast before the caped crusader himself in James Gunn's new DCU, and he's going to have quite a familiar voice

Classic Batman villain Clayface is set to appear in the upcoming Creature Commandos, and you'll likely recognise his voice.

Next month sees the arrival of the very first project canon to James Gunn's new DCU, Creature Commandos, an animated series about some lesser-known characters from the world of DC comics. One member of said Creature Commandos, Doctor Phosphorus, is being voiced by Alan Tudyk, an actor you'll have heard in lots of projects before now, like as K-2SO in Star Wars: Rogue One, King Candy in Wreck-It Ralph, and that chicken in Moana. But he also plays another DC character: Clayface, who he voices in the animated Harley Quinn show. And in a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Tudyk confirmed that he'll also be voicing Clayface in the upcoming Creature Commandos, albeit not the same version of the character.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"I play Clayface in this series," Tudyk casually shared, making sure to point out that the version he voices in Harley Quinn is "an idiot," but in this show, he's a "killer. He's a homicidal maniac. So it's the same character. That's really cool about DC. I get to play the actual same character two completely different ways and I like them both. It's really nice that James let me play Clayface. I didn't even have to ask." That makes him the first Batman character to be cast in the new DCU, before the big bad bat himself, which does at least feel in line with Gunn's different approach to creating a comic book movie universe.

What's important to note here is that Tudyk was previously reported to have been cast in a "secret role" in Gunn's Superman movie, meaning we could be seeing him as a live action Clayface a lot sooner than you might have thought. Considering how versatile Tudyk is as an actor, it could genuinely be another role, but we'll have to wait until July 11, 2025, the release date of Gunn's Superman film. And as a friendly reminder, Creature Commandos will be streaming on Max next month, December 5.