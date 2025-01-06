The first Batman-ish game to (maybe) come to Switch 2 is one that you probably don't want

The longer Nintendo takes to officially unveil the Switch successor (that’s what the company is actually currently calling it), the more of these sorts of leaks are going to pop up. Because of just how protracted this entire process has felt, it is a little amusing that we’re now past hardware and design leaks, and well into game leaks.

The latest one of those concerns an often maligned DC Comics game, which is seemingly on its way to the Switch 2.

The game in question is none other than Gotham Knights, the not-quite-Batman, not-quite-Arkhamverse action RPG from 2022. It is the most recent project from WB Games Montreal, the studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins, and a few other pieces of DLC/content for various WB Games projects.

Gotham Knights, in case you’ve managed to completely erase it from your memory, was poorly received by critics and most players. It had a few technical issues on PC and consoles, but much of the criticism was directed at its GAAS-like structure, unnecessary loot/RPG mechanics, bland characters and a story that many felt wasted the potential of one of Batman’s greatest antagonists, The Court of Owls.

Now, YouTuber Doctre81 (via UniversoNintendo) spotted some suspicious entries on the resume of one QLOC (a major porting house) developer who supposedly worked on ports of Gotham Knights. According to the page, the senior programmer helped port the game to two unannounced platforms, which look to be Switch and Switch 2.

Unannounced in this instance could be referring to the fact that the game hasn't been announced for these consoles, not that the platforms themselves are yet to be revealed. Indeed, Gotham Knights was rated for the Switch by the ESRB all the way back in September 2023 (via VGC). Considering it has yet to materialise, however, we’re going to assume that version was cancelled in favour of the more powerful Switch 2.

If you don’t have any intention of buying Gotham Knights when it arrives on the Switch 2, but still itching to play something with Batman in it, Batman: Arkham Trilogy is already available on Switch, and the assumption is that it will be forward-compatible with the upcoming console, too, considering it supports the feature.