Barry Keoghan is joining Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson in the Peaky Blinders movie

Still in the mood for more Peaky Blinders after season 6? Well, lucky you, as the plan was to make a movie - distributed by Netflix - to wrap everything up. Cillian Murphy is in and was recently joined by Mission: Impossible and Dune’s Rebecca Ferguson. Now, Barry Keoghan is adding even more star power to the ensemble.

The news arrived via Deadline without further details about his role nor Ferguson’s. That said, their inclusion, given how busy they are with big-screen work nowadays, suggests that Tommy Shelby and the Peaky Blinders’ long-running storyline could’ve been saving the best for last.

British director Tom Harper (The Aeronauts, Heart of Stone) is directing the feature, which will be distributed exclusively via Netflix as far as we know. While the idea of making the conclusion to Peaky Blinders a big-screen event could be enticing, the streaming giant has been very adamant about its release strategy, with few movies getting the (limited) theatrical treatment.

Plot details are still a secret, but the conclusion has been written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who has previously told the press the story would be set during World War 2. It remains to be seen whether that idea has stuck, however. Production is expected to begin later this year, so we’re not expecting it to arrive before late 2025.

Keoghan has been a joy to watch in recent movies and shows, such as Saltburn and Apple TV’s Masters of the Air, but perhaps it was his role in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin, the one which let everyone know we should keep an eye on him. Chances are he’ll show up again in Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequels, as he’s playing that universe’s version of The Joker, but for now (and after Marvel Studios’ Eternals flopped) he’s enjoying a healthy and varied career full of off-beat projects instead.

As for Knight, Lucasfilm reportedly still is in cahoots with him as he continues to work on and polish the script for the upcoming Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley and set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.