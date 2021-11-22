Banish the ads with a Black Friday VG247 subscription discount

Hello, reader. Let's not mince words here. Ads on websites aren't ideal. We're used to them and they are quite essential for web media to exist in a way to cover the wages of staff, but if we could get rid of them, we would. Sorry ad-sales/creative friends. I love you all, but an ad-free would would almost certainly be a better world.

With that in mind, I present you to a magical wand that will remove all ads on VG247 for one year. Usually this wand would cost you £39.99/$49.99, but over Black Friday you can buy the ad-erasing wand for the super low price of £25.99/$32.49. That's a saving of 35%, which I'm probably obliged to say is brilliant, but it really is a nice saving. If you're in the market for such a wand.

Confession time. There is no wand. What you're getting here is a year-long subscription to VG247. Support us with cash in exchange for an ad-free browsing experience. It's like waving a wand.

Paid subscribers help us continue to run the site and invest in it so we can do more of the good stuff. If you like what we do here, please consider this. If you don't like us, I'm sorry you're reading this article and I'm sure you'll find your way rather rapidly to the comments section to tell us about ad blockers.

If you're still considering what life would be like with a small ad-free video game haven, here are all the details:

Timeline: November 22nd - November 30th

The sale is only on yearly subscriptions

35% off (£39.99 discounted to £25.99, $49.99 discounted to $32.49)

Apologies if you're still miffed about there being no wand. This does the same job, albeit you won't look as cool clicking a button as you would casting a spell. Anyway, if you're after some different Black Friday deals, you can head to our Black Friday gaming laptops page or our Black Friday SSD bargains page.