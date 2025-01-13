As Larian's CEO tells fans to "stay tuned," the Baldur's Gate 3 studio puts its "full attention" on its next game, even if that does mean you might not hear from the dev as much going forward

It appears that Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is really starting to get going on its next project as it enters a "media blackout".

After the monumental hit that was Baldur's Gate 3, more eyes are on Larian than ever. Currently whatever the studio is whipping up next is a complete mystery - we only know that it's not making Baldur's Gate 4, as much as that might disappoint some fans out there. It does have a couple of RPGs in the works following the opening of a Warsaw-based studio last year, having held a summit last July to discuss what's next, but us outsiders are all in the dark right now. And it seems like it'll stay that way for a while too.

CEO Swen Vincke recently took to Twitter to comment on a new documentary on the developer titled "From Bankruptcy To Baldur's Gate", where he said, "Got me all nostalgic - it really has been an incredible journey so far. But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned. Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind." That "stay tuned" part is obviously quite eye grabbing, as many fans are desperate to see what Larian is cooking up, but it'll definitely be a while yet.

Got me all nostalgic - it really has been a incredible journey so far. But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned. Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind. https://t.co/eLSTv3CXb4 — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) January 10, 2025

Larian provided a separate comment to VideoGamer where it confirmed that the studio is fully committed to its next project, aside from some minor things on Baldur's Gate like bug fixes. "Swen and the team[‘s]… full attention is focused on crafting their next title," Larian explained, noting that it's now on a "media blackout" for the foreseeable future.

For now, that means we'll all still be left wondering what Larian could be working on, but it is at least exciting that Larian is properly starting on its next title, even if it might only be pre-production at this stage. Here's hoping there'll still be a dungeon or dragon or two, though.