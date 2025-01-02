Baldur's Gate 3's popular roguelike overhaul mod just got a total revamp, including a level 27 "superboss" for the uber-masochists out there

Thanks to Larian itself and modders, Baldur's Gate 3 keeps getting new bits added to it, because clearly the absolutely huge base game hasn't been enough to totally eat up the free time of hardcore DnD partiers.

Plenty of folks were busy doing cool stuff with BG3 last year, both prior to and after official mod support for the game arrived last summer, and one of the coolest creations I saw was 'Trials of Tav'. Basically, modder Hippo0o managed to develop a full-on roguelike mode for the game, allowing you to go on your own adventure battling endless hordes of foes, as they told us around the time.

Now, in the wake of updates for the original mod slowing down, other modders have begun to release their own spins on Trials of Tav - giving its central premise a fresh coat of tweak and addition paint. Enter 'Trials of Tav - Reloaded', by modder Celerev.

Their revamped version of the roguelike mode is designed to deliver "bug fixes, overhauled monsters, new scaling, [and] brand-new enemies adapted from tabletop". What kinds of new enemies, you ask? Well, one of them is a final test of sorts - a "veritable 'superboss', level 27, designed to pull all the stops in the classic RPG fashion".

"He's the last creature to become available in the scaling, and if you defeat him, you can essentially consider the run 'won'", the modder writes. This is the part where you say 'challenge accepted', if you didn't die 20 times to the rats in the Elfsong Tavern's basement.

Aside from that, Celerev writes that they've added over 60 foes from the base game, including "unique, rarely-fought enemies" like Nine-Fingers Keene and what looks to be a killer sheep. There are also some new custom bosses, and plenty of bug fixes for existing ones. Mechanic-wise, the scaling rates have been changed to make sure "creatures with thematic, powerful abilities can be reasonably added without having to worry the player will be unable to ever make the saving throw" and shops have been re-balanced.

"I cannot overstate how incredible the work Hippo0o has done [in creating the original mod] is," Celerev concludes, "While I have the benefit of the toolkit and a lot of time digging into the game mechanics, the lua scripting Hippo0o wrote to create an entire, functional, and now extendable game mode from scratch is true passion, a ton of effort, and real skill. I hope that those of you who are like me and wished the tactical combat of BG3 could be extended to higher levels enjoy my additions."

Naturally, you might end op sticking with the first Trials of Tav if you find these tweaks don't suit your style, but it's nice to see modding concepts like this one evolve over time. If nothing else, it might be something to try while you wait to see if you've gotten into the Patch 8 testing that's set to kick off this month.