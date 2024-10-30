Baldur's Gate 3 players have now downloaded "more than 50 million" mods since patch 7, and you've gotta thank the weirdos who call undead camp bloke daddy

You know how Baldur's Gate 3's mods were proving pretty popular since Patch 7 brought them to everyone? Well, that's not slowed down, as Larian's just revealed that 50 million have now been downloaded by players across all platforms since that point.

That big figure might not yet include everything the studio suggested modders would do in the little animation to put out as patch 7 arrived on console at the start of this month, but it's still impressive.

"Together, you've downloaded more than 50 million mods since Patch 7 introduced modding support," Larian said in a tweet acknowleding the milestone, Apparently 10,000 of those downloads were you renaming Withers to Bone Daddy. So, uh, glad we could facilitate that."

The mod which does that, in case you're wondering, is SydMeier's, er, 'Bone Daddy'. A very 'it does what it says on the tin' name from a modder who's also allowed folks to refer to Karlach as Mommy Karlach, or Mama K, or Karlsnack, and Astarion as Twinkstarion. I'm 99% sure you could use the latter as your online handle without anyone immediately assuming you were the person who bought the sex doll mentioned in this article.

Anyway, since I want to leave it to you to discover the other wonderfully weird stuff you can change the names of BG3 characters to, I'll now move on to saying something else.

Given modders have already started using Larian's toolkit or modified versions of it to do stuff like experiment with real-time combat, new romance scenes, and fully custom quests - possibly involving a clown that lives in a weird tent dimension - who's to say how high the mod download total might eventually get as cool stuff keeps popping up?