Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 isn't even out yet, but it's already spawned a picture perfect bear sex distracted boyfriend meme

Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 8 stress test went live last week, and thanks to it, a thing exists. Yep, the actual patch isn't even out yet, and someone's already used the new photo mode to create a perfect bear sex-themed twist on the distracted boyfriend meme. Come on, you know the one.

As Larian revealed last year, Patch 8's photo mode is arriving alongside the likes of crossplay and 12 new subclasses. The crossplay looked to be the main one of those the studio was looking for feedback on from this test, which accidentally led to some PS5 folks getting a kinda broken version of the patch early.

So, naturally, it's getting memes instead. "Thank you, Larian Studios, for giving me unlimited power", Reddit user CyberneticDiabetic declared in a post they shared over the weekend, showing off their photo mode handiwork.

Basically, they've taken everyone's favourite sassy British fuckboy Astarion, put him next to the wholesome and not at all equally sassy Shadowheart with a look of sheer disgust plastered on her mug, and made him stare longingly at a passing bear. We assume it's Halsin in furry form, which would also explain Shart's expression, given she's pretty open about wanting to, er, climb that mountain.

Anyway, this meme's now been shared to Twitter and retweeted by Larian itself, so it's 100% canon. No matter when you chose to do about that brain, at some point in the game's runtime, vampire elf man thinks about sinking his fangs into the rump of a woodland creature that's likely actually a druid who was once chained in a bedchamber for three years, and it really p**ses on her snootiness' chips.

It probably happens while you're busy trying to convince Lae'zel not to kill someone, or taking Minthara to the circus.

Anyway, BG3's photo mode is certainly looking like it'll be source of endless stuff like this, given streamer Luality's also used it to make a Rennaisance painting that Twitter repliers are telling them could do with some nude mods.

If you didn't get into the test, there's plenty to do while you wait for Patch 8 to properly drop. For example you can try this freshly released teaser level of a Warcraft-themed BG3 custom campaign mod.