Desperate to play Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 on console? You and Mac folks will have to wait a little bit longer

Baldur's Gate 3's uber-beefy Patch 7 has just arrived for PC bringing with it enough changes to match the word count of some University dissertations. However, if you're hoping to delve into it on console or Mac, you'll have to wait just a little bit longer - until October to be exact - in order to play it.

If you want the full rundown of what's included in the patch now the full notes are out there, you'll find all of those details about evil endings, mod support, revamped split screen, and all the rest of it, you should check out our other article about the patch today. Make sure you pack your reading glasses, I kept it relatively brief, but I'm not a miracle worker.

Anyway, now on to where console and Mac folks currently stand when it comes to getting their hands on the update. As outlined in the beefy patch notes/community update post you've got to wait until next month.

"Mac and console players, this is one of those patches that is so packed with changes and new features - including official modding support for all platforms - that it’s going to take a little longer to get this patch through all the necessary technical checks and requirements and into your hands," Larian explained, "Although later than we originally expected, Patch 7 is headed to console and Mac in October, and we will keep you updated with our progress!"

So there you go, not that much longer to sit on your hands or add to the ever-growing library of Astarion fanfiction you've written with several tales about him getting mad sassy as he's forced to watch from afar as the rest of the party plays a certain video game on an ancient Sharran computer that's somehow lethal to elves that kinda dig the taste of blood.

Alongside this and on a related note, Larian also revealed: "Unfortunately, this does mean that console players will not be able to load cross-saves if they come from Patch 7 on PC - and multiplayer between PC and Mac will not be possible. We are still working on bringing crossplay to Baldur’s Gate 3, and like Patch 7, this requires a lot of work and testing before we're prepared to release it into the wild."

Obviously that first part about saves is definitely worth bearing in mind if you were hoping to kick off your Patch 7 adventure now, and hop across to console later.

If you're after more recent Baldur's Gate 3 news, some of the game's developers recently chatted about breaking their own cinematic camera rules to show you some goblin feet up close, as you were no doubt craving.