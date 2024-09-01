Rejoice, modders and evil Baldur's Gate 3 players, patch 7 is out next week

After many months of waiting, it sounds like Baldur's Gate 3's Patch 7 is finally coming next week.

Fans have been waiting on Patch 7 for quite a while now, and this week at the end of a PAX West panel covering the game's developer, head of Larian Swen Vincke confirmed that you can look forward to downloading it sometime next week. An exact date wasn't confirmed, so you'll still need to keep your eyes peeled for it in the meantime. Also important to note it that this patch will only be available on PC to start, with the official Baldur's Gate 3 Twitter account explaining, "With so many changes and new features arriving in this patch, it’ll take a little longer to get these to you on console and Mac - but don’t worry, you’ll be murdering your enemies and installing mods in no time."

For some context here, this update is finally bringing in the oft-request mod tools, which should make it a lot easier for all you modders out there to make your own classes, spells and the like. Typically most console games don't get mod support, but similarly to how Bethesda has started allowing certain mods for its games on their console versions, Larian has also been working on getting mods to work on both the Mac and console versions of the game.

As well as that, as previously teased by Larian, this update will offer improved evil endings that should be a bit darker than what already exists in the game. Of course, as we all know, no one plays the evil route in games because it just feels too bad being mean, so I guess we'll never know what these endings will be like!

Don't expect much more from Baldur's Gate 3 after this, though. While there'll likely be some updates here and there, Larian has started working on a couple of new RPGs, and has no plans for a Baldur's Gate 4, so make sure to savour this update as much as you can.