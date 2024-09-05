Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 has just dropped on PC, bringing with it those evil endings, mod support and more

WAKE UP! Baldur's Gate 3's uber-beefy Patch 7 is finally here, bringing with it all of the stuff Larian had previously announced or teased - such as those extra evil endings and mod support - as part of its total of "over 1,000 fixes and improvements".

Thanks to previous community updates from the studio, we already knew that the patch was set to bring with it a bunch of new cutscenes to help give "even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs" and the official modding tools folks have been waiting for. Well, having been teased to be coming this week during a PAX panel over the weekend, they're now here.

As outlined in the patch notes/community update post that's longer than War and Peace, the big highlights of the patch are as follows:

"Evil Endings: Brand new cinematic endings for the truly villainous playthroughs."

Larian's Mod Manager, which "lets you browse, install, and use mods created by the community" from within the game itself.

Revamped split screen gameplay, with Larian writing: "When playing on split screen, the two halves of the screen will now dynamically merge together when player characters come close to each other in-game, and dynamically split back up when the characters move apart. This revamp comes alongside many other improvements and polishes to improve the overall split screen experience."

A modding toolkit for the game, which runs as a free separate application on Steam. "To help you get set up with supported mods, we’ll be posting a Community Update in the not-so-distant future that’ll go into some more detail on both creating and using supported mods, so make sure to keep an eye out," Larian writes.

Aside from those big hitters, there are also a bunch of changes to honour mode combat, some new legendary actions and enough gameplay tweaks/bug fixes to fill an entire novel. As of right now, the patch is only avail;able on Pc, with Larian explaining that it'll be coming to cosoles and Mac in October due to the need for some extra checks.

Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3, as Larian previously revealed, but we definitely seem to be on the game's home stretch, with the studio writing: "We’ve still got a few more patches up our sleeve for Baldur’s Gate 3 - which will include both crossplay and photo mode, alongside other fixes and updates. But eventually all stories must come to an end. As Swen said during last week’s PAX West panel in Seattle - our final live panel for Baldur’s Gate 3 - it’s time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project."

If you're after more recent Baldur's Gate 3 news, some of the game's developers recently chatted about breaking their own cinematic camera rules to show you some goblin feet up close, as you were no doubt craving.