Remember getting it on with Baldur's Gate 3's Emperor? Larian says that tentacle stroking animation began as some biscuits being fondled

What's your favoutite kind of biscuit? Rich Tea? Boubons? Custard Creams? Well, it's seems Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian's staff are partial to Oreos, to the point where a cinematic artist stroking a packet of them was apparently used a reference for the tentacle stroking animation from, er, that scene with you and the Emperor.

You know the one. The one where you're just chilling together at first, then they do a thing with your brain that lets you know they're in the mood. Then you get close and their breath smells like garlic, because apparently they share the same taste in food as Peter Kay. Then you get on with either tentacle person or non-tentacle person. Yeah, that one.

"Since we’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how Baldur’s Gate 3 was made," Larian's declared in a tweet that you might well not be able to forget for a while, "here’s our senior cinematic artist, Elodie Ceselli, stroking a pack of cream-filled biscuits as a reference for the tentacle-stroking animation during the sex scene with the Emperor."

There's an accompanying video you can check out below of the...act...being comitted. The studio also added a "Yes, really", just in case you're doubting whether this shocking divulgence is true, as I was when I first saw it and still am now, really.

Since we’re sharing a behind-the-scenes look at how Baldur’s Gate 3 was made, here’s our Senior Cinematic Artist, @HighLODLar, stroking a pack of cream-filled biscuits as a reference for the tentacle-stroking animation during the sex scene with the Emperor.



Larian's publishing director Michael Douse has apologised for us all having recived this information or for having outed what the studio's devs get up to with their snacks, it's not quite clear which, in a subsequent tweet.

It's ok, Michael. We're definitely not going to think of weird tentacle sex whenever we go round to our grandma's and she offers us a hobnob. Has learning this ruined your life? Let us know below