Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix allows Minthara lovers to fully enjoy a bit of romance

The latest Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix is available, and it fixes several bugs, glitches, multiplayer issues and makes Minthara more chatty.

This news will suely be welcomed by those who have a thing for the Paladin as hotfix 5 squashed a bug that blocked access to some of the character's lines of dialogue. These lines include some made by your companions about your decision to romance Minthara.

If approval is high enough, your romance with Minthara will now progress in Act 3, unlocking several new dialogues so that you can explore and deepen the relationship while discovering more details on Minthara's backstory. Alongside additional lines of interactive dialogue, more non-interactive voiced lines are available with Minthara as a romantic partner.

Additional lines from your companions in the party will comment on the relationship, and some may even find themselves on Minthara's bad-side should they have romantic entanglements with you. And Minthara won't just stand around silently if you stray with another member of the party or someone else, so prepare for a bit of drama, we reckon.

Minthara aside, the hotfix also has a number of fixes for just PS5. It fixes graphical issues on HDR TVs when the black level calibration was set to 0, an issue where game audio on PS5 stopped working, and a crash that would occur when opening the onscreen keyboard has been fixed.

Here's the rest of the hotfix notes:

Fixed sometimes not being able to talk to NPCs or party members because the game thought you were still in dialogue.

Fixed a rare crash that would occur when faraway characters got close to the party.

Fixed a crash that would occur if a guard responding to a crime created a summon (such as an elemental), and you fled the combat or were incapacitated without killing the summon.

Fixed a memory leak when creating and destroying many objects.

Improved performance when cycling through Character Sheet tabs in split-screen.

Fixed split screen not working correctly when a client with split-screen already enabled joins a multiplayer game.

Fixed dismissed avatars not showing up properly in Withers' Wardrobe if the host is at camp and already looking inside the wardrobe.

Fixed characters sometimes disappearing on split-screen when the client reconnects after disconnecting while listening in on a dialogue.

Clients rejoining a multiplayer game with a dismissed avatar in Withers' Wardrobe will now be able to pick that avatar up again rather than have to create a new avatar. (This bug would happen when the client left the session and another player selected that client's avatar in the middle of the dismiss-to-camp dialogue.)

Trader NPCs will now retain their Approval Rating of avatars and companions even after they're dismissed to Withers' Wardrobe.

Fixed [spolier] not dying and therefore not triggering the Game Overflow if you bring them to 0 HP outside of combat in [spoiler]

Fixed being unable to talk to Minthara at camp if you dismissed her outside of the camp.

Fixed Level Up not working as expected if you level up while the game is saving.

Fixed Hag's Bane not affecting [spoiler]

Fixed text being cut off in the title of tutorial pop-ups.

Fixed button prompts getting cut off on the Multiplayer Settings screen on split-screen.

Fixed some UIs not updating when saving, causing, for example, Shadowheart's inventory to appear empty when you recruit her on the beach.

Fixed the tadpole count in the Radial Menu on the controller.

Fixed characters getting stuck when the Analog Stick Selection setting is set to Left Stick and you rotate the stick in circles as far as it can go.

Added nipple covers to [Spoilers] for when the nudity filter is enabled.

Moved Withers' Wardrobe in the creche camp to avoid clipping with Shadowheart's tent.

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now for PC and PS5 and will release on Xbox Series X later this year.

