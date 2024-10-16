Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 28 is good news for idiots like me who've already installed more mods than they can count, and also for Wyll stans

Bonjour, Baldur's Gate 3's getting a nice new hotfix for all platforms today, October 16, and as you'd expect for the first one to drop since Patch 7 brought mods to everyone, it's got a lot of fixes that should help those who're keen to - or have already - unleashed a big load (order) of stuff on their game.

Judging by the numbers Larian's put out, it seems that's plenty of people too, so it's a good thing that the studio's been quick to fix stuff that might impede us all giving Lae'zel a mohawk, finding dodgy ways to mess with Gale, and actually downloading a useful mod once in a while.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Hotfix 28 addresses a few crashes and blockers, integrates a handful of gameplay bug fixes, and resolves some issues with the Mod Manager," Larian wrote in its patch notes, "This hotfix also fixes an issue with multiplayer, where some players were getting caught in an enable–disable loop in the Mod Verification Window when trying to disable a mod that the host doesn't have."

Taking a quick look through the notes, which you can find in full via the link above, "improved loading times for players with many mods installed" is a cool change that's sticking out to me personally for no particular reason, and the fact that the hotfix has "resolved an issue with Wyll opting for negative greeting nodes even when he does like you" is something the dedicated folks who love the Blade of Frontiers will no doubt appreciate.

Hotfix #28 is on its way to you!



This hotfix further stabilises the in-game Mod Manager, integrates a handful of gameplay bug fixes, and resolves an issue when trying to join a Multiplayer session with mods enabled 🙌



Read more: https://t.co/kypJdwUW7E pic.twitter.com/xz6VuJBoLp — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) October 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Larian's also cheekily changed the "'Explicit Content' filter's name to 'Mature Content'", so beware of that if you don't accidentally want to wander into the BG3 modding zone that mirrors what some people do with Astarion dolls in their private life.

The hotfix also does away with adding "items to your wares even if they cannot become wares (e.g. pact weapons) by selecting them along with another item that can become a ware", meaning a "trade exploit where you could sell your wares and the bound items would not leave your inventory" is doomed. Honour Mode legendary actions should also no longer wander over into non-Honour-Mode games for folks who've previously loaded an Honour Mode save.

If you're after more Baldur's Gate 3 news concerning mods, some of the experimental projects folks have been working on using modified versions of the official toolkit include a real-time combat mod and a fully custom quest involving a clown that lives in a weird tent dimension.