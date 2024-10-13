A Baldur's Gate 3 fan spent a five-figure sum on an Astarion you-know-what doll, and all Larian has to say is "can I expense this?"

If you think you're in love with Astarion, think again, as one Baldur's Gate 3 fan apparently spent $20,000 on a sex doll.

We all have wants, right? Maybe some of those wants are needs, even! So please try to refrain from judging the person that spent more money in one go than most of us could ever dream of on a sex doll of Astarion from Baldur's Gate 3. Now, we're jumping through a few quote tweets and screenshots to look at this doll (you can check it out below), but yes, it does in fact look quite a lot like Astarion - but notably, not exactly like him. The screenshot shows the review from whoever bought this doll, who did give it 4/5 stars, but took away a star because while they "gave them a 3D file" of Astarion, "before printing the head they made quite a few changes that I didn't ask for that totally threw his whole look off for me."

Honestly, that's a fair reason to dock a point when you're spending that much money, and the purchaser did say they would buy from them again if they had the money, but would recommend to others to make a fuss about how you want the head to look so no "unnecessary changes" are made. Now, I'm not going to link to the incredibly NSFW site that makes these custom dolls, but PC Gamer put in the work and found it, and found that the doll typically costs around $10,000 actually, so who knows if the original purchases actually spent $20,000 but either way, it's more money than most people earn in a year. Actually, the website is offering $3000 off right now, so, if you do go hunting for it, you might be in for a bargain.

Larian head Swen Vincke shared the original Twitter post himself on his own account with a cheeky pair of eyes emoji, prompting the official Larian Studios account to ask "can I expense this?" A lack of response from Vincke makes me assume the answer is no, but good for you Larian - you know your people.