Freshly-released Baldur's Gate 3 custom campaign is all about finding "the dark secret of the Grand Theater", and your musical soul might be nicked in the process

Do you long to take your Baldur's Gate 3 gang somewhere a bit more cultured than the Lower City Sewers? Well, a new custom campaign mod looks like it'll let you do just that, as well as offering a chance to delve into a musical mystery woven by the Red Wizards of Thay.

Yep, this is another one of these big projects you can play in an initial form right now, like modder SquallyDaBeanz's Forsaken campaign - which arrived the other week as a teaser level that should eventually evolve into the full thing. There are also mods like Path To Menzobarranzan still in the works, because the BG3 custom campaign ball is properly rolling, like a goblin Karlach's chucked down a hill.

Speaking of Karlach, it looks like you'll be able to take he with you into the fresh location added to the game by this latest custom campaign mod to drop - Moezillaaa's 'The Grand Theater - Sell your Lute to the Devil'

It's set in The Grand Theater, a custom-built "imposing, yet strangely inviting structure" on the outskirts of Baldur's Gate, where bards perform amid a very cool pink hue and under the watchful eye of a mysterious group from Forgotten Realms lore.

"The flickering lights of lanterns and the alluring sound of music draw in travelers from far and wide, promising an experience of unparalleled entertainment," Moezillaaa writes, "However, what lies beneath the polished veneer of extravagant performances and mesmerizing illusions is a darker, more sinister story.

"The theater is owned and operated by a powerful faction known as the Red Wizards of Thay - arcane masters and manipulative schemers whose true intentions are often cloaked in secrecy. As they push their hidden agendas, they have crafted a show unlike any other: a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for performers to showcase their talents... but at a cost."

The mod's been released as a "version 1.0" designed to serve as an intro, so it's got a long way to go before it's finished. However, so far you can dive into and explore a bunch of the pretty expansive and deatailed-looking Grand Theater, as well as kick off six custom quests and chat to plenty NPCs that boast 2000 plus freshly-written dialogue lines between them. Oh, and there's a "very rare reward item" to hunt for.

Moezillaaa's laid out a roadmap of how they plan to expand this with future updates going forwards, with version 1.1 set to bring the likes of proper combat, more cutscenes, and what sounds like a fully explorable exterior for the theatre.

Will you be checking out The Grand Theater? Let us know below, and make sure to stay tuned for plenty more news about BG3 mods.