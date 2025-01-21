Big Baldur's Gate 3 custom campaign mod about an all-new adventure to Minthara's terrifying home town is aiming to release a demo pretty soon

Back when Baldur's Gate 3 first got its official modding tools last year, one of the big questions folks were immediately asking was whether it'd be possible to create any big custom campaigns, and whether many modders would actually take on the daunting and time-consuming task of delivering such a thing.

Well, some of them started working on stuff pretty rapidly, and now one ambitious project spearheaded by one of those early experimenters is hoping to release a playable demo this year (thanks, TheGamer).

Modder Lotrich was one of the folks messing around with custom maps not long after the toolkit arrived, and for what looks like the past few months, they and a team of others have been working on a full custom campaign called 'Path To Menzoberranzan', which'll be fully voice acted, as well as coming with a new map filled with fresh "items, companions, locations, quests, romances, [and] story".

Building on some work to re-create locations from Baldur's Gate 2 in BG3, the mod's aiming to deliver an all new adventure that, as you might expect, allows you to visit the city in the Upper Northdark that Minthara's from in its final act. Here's hoping all of the tall tales she's told us about it don't turn out to be a bunch of Lolth-themed lies. You'll have bring a whole new set of companions through, with the team having opted to leave out the established ones "due to copyright reasons".

Anyway, Lotrich has just shared a fresh look at an area the modders have been working on - the streets of Athkatla, a city you might remember visiting in BG2. It's mostly three minutes of jogging through a quite Mediterraneany market with plenty of NPCs roaming around, but they do also cut through a shop at one point.

It's pretty cool, and you might well get to see it for yourself soon, with Lotrich writing in a Reddit thread that the team is expecting run a beta in 5 to 6 months' time, while the FAQ section of the project's Discord server says that they've been "working towards the first playable demo in Spring 2025." That'll be followed by an eventual full release on Nexus Mods down the line, with the team noting the exact time "will depend on the feedback from that demo".

"We are planning to provide you with the ability to play both campaigns at the same time - the main BG3 campaign, and our campaign, however the canonical way of walkthrough will be playing only on the custom campaign. We can't change the dialogues in the official version, and can't bend the story," Lotrich added, also noting that thare are currently no plans in place to bring the mod to consoles right away.

So, certainly something to keep an eye on if you're in the mood for some BG3 custom campaign action or enquire about contributing to if you think you've got the skills in things like writing, level Design, and coding that the team's currently looking for.