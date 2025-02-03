World of Warcraft-inspired Baldur's Gate 3 custom campaign "Forsaken" releases a teaser level you can play right now, with plans for it to grow into the full mod

2025 got off to a cracking start for those who were hoping Baldur's Gate 3 modders would create some cool custom campaigns when Larian released the official tools for the game last year. Now, we're only a couple of days into Feburary, and one of these projects has already been released in teaser level form for you to give a go.

Alongside the likes of Path To Menzoberranzan, whose creators - we interviewed them just last week - are aiming to release their own demo this year, Forsaken by modder SquallyDaBeanz is one of the ambitious BG3 custom campaigns in the works that's been wowing fans via short YouTube progress showcases.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The good news is that it's no longer just something you can watch and wait for, with SquallyDaBeanz having just uploaded a playable version to Nexus Mods. It's not the full campaign yet, but instead a "teaser level" that's designed to help its creator "gauge player interest in the setting and this style of campaign before investing more time into the project".

With that complete version set to recreate "the Undead starting zone 'Tirisfal Glades' from World of Warcraft (Classic/Vanilla) - though SquallyDaBeanz writes that "being such different games, the approach to encounters, quests, loot, and more had to be adapted to Baldur’s Gate 3 systems" - this teaser level spans the "'Deathknell' region". The modder says it's "about 1/8th of the first zone" of the full mod, which will feature "the rest of Tirisfal Glades and its locations, quests, encounters, and more".

As of writing, the new region you can explore features a single town and dungeon. There's a "new storyline" to engage with through five quests thus far, with fresh NPCs and dialogue, combat encounters, and a party camp for you to chill at when you need a break from checking out all of that. It sounds like you'll not want to bring the base game's companions with you to chill, though, with the mod being designed to be played as a solo adventurer, with mates via multiplayer, or with a band of hirelings summoned via a sarcophagus in the starting room.

"The next major release will include all of Tirisfal Glades as 'Act 1'," SquallyDaBeanz writes regarding their future plans, "There are plans beyond that, but none that I'm ready to share". That said, they have included a list of "planned features" in the description, which includes the likes of "complete NPC dialogue and branching conversation paths", a "better Hireling system and mechanics", and "unique Tactician/Honour Mode mechanics and enemies",

There's no concrete release date for the full thing, however, with the modder writing that they "plan to finish and release" another major campaign mod called 'The Act Two Expansion' that they've been working on first before doing any more work on this project. What's this other mod, you ask? Well, it's designed to be an expansion of Baldur's Gate 3's main story that'll take Act 2 "beyond beyond the Shadowcursed Lands" and "bridge the story and gameplay gap before Tav and the gang reach Baldur's Gate".

Yep, BG3 custom campaign wanters, you're eating good right now.