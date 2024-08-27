Balatro announces four crossovers at once, including The Witcher, Dave the Diver, Vampire Survivors and Among Us

Who loves crossovers? What about Balatro? If you're sticking your hand up right now, you'll be excited to hear about the Friends of Jimbo update coming to the card game. Not only is it out right now and free, it'll feature crossovers with The Witcher, Dave the Diver, Among Us, and Vampire Survivors.

Announced at the start of today's Nintendo Direct, this update will feature various game-themed cards for you to play around with. In the trailer, we see characters from each game show up on face cards, all of which are presented in the same pixel Baltaro art style. Some of these cards look pretty rad too, with special shout outs to the Vampire Survivors cards especially.

You can watch the trailer yourself below!

ポーカーをベースにしたデッキビルダーゲーム。

強い役を作り「ジョーカー」の効果を組み合わせてハイスコアを目指せ。

『Balatro』は配信中。#IndieWorld #インディーワールド — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) August 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This update is the first real crossover we've seen for the game, but the future of Balatro looks bright. There's a big major gameplay update planned for 2025, which we sadly know very little about. However, more Balatro can only be a good thing, right?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What do you think of this cool collab? Would you like to see more collabs in Balatro in the future? Let us know below!