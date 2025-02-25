Bad news Xbox fans, Fable has been delayed to 2026

Fable, a big new release from Playground games and Xbox Game Studios, is being delayed to 2026. This was revealed in the latest episode of the official Xbox Podcast, in which Head of Xbox Game Studios Craig Duncan broke the news.

In said podcast, the host and Duncan start talking about Fable at the 14 minute mark. While Duncan kicked off the topic saying how excited he was for the game, he quickly stated that they were "giving Fable more time" by pushing it back to 2026. No exact month next year was provided.

Duncan would continue to acknowledge that this isn't what fans will likely want to hear, but assured that the game would "be worth the wait" while emphasising his confidence in the studio.

Duncan also brought some new footage from Fable, played during the podcast. These short snippets of gameplay give us a look at what the world will look like, some combat, and cinematics too. So Fable lovers haven't been left with no good news, at least.

Fable, first announced in a 2023 Xbox showcase, has been largely silent for the past couple of years. However, in recent months news of its arrival has been scarce. It seems like this delay will provide the team more time to get Fable right, which ultimately is something probably for the best.

