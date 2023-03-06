"Back to Basics" Enchanter Milio coming to League of Legends

Milio is a brand new champion coming to League of Legends. As a “back to basics” enchanter, this champion is a more traditional support focused on enhancing allies.

Milio is also the second champion from Ixtal, attempting to bring his family back to their former glory with the use of his mastery of the fire axiom, which acts as a tool to heal and support others.

Milio abilities in League of Legends

Passive - Fired Up!

Milio's abilities enchant allies on touch, making their next damage deal a burst of extra damage and burn the target.

Q - Ultra Mega Fire Kick

Milio kicks a ball that knocks back an enemy. The ball launches upward on hit and falls toward the enemy, damaging and slowing enemies in the area upon impact.

W - Cozy Campfire

Milio creates an empowering zone that heals allies and increases attack range to those inside. The zone follows the ally nearest to the cast point.

E - Warm Hugs

Milio tosses a shield to an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

R - Breath of Life

Milio unleashes a wave of soothing flames that heal and remove crowd control effects from allies in range.

Milio skins

On release, Milio will have one additional skin: Faerie Court! You can see the splash art for this new skins below:

A new Faerie Court skin!

Milio first impressions

At a time where every new League of Legends champion is this super-complex puzzle, packed with paragraphs of ability text, it’s cool to see a champion return back to a simpler kit. However, this isn’t the first time a simple support has been release: Yuumi was created as an easier way to experience the game, but proved incredibly powerful in experienced hands.

On one hand, champions like Yuumi and Milio are great for the game, as it allows players with a vast range of skill levels pick up a champ and perform well enough as to not be a hindrance. Asking a new League of Legends to do well in lane or team fights as pyke can be rough, and it can take time for fresh players to wrap their heads around even the basics.

However, while a champion with simple execution can be decent in the hands of a new player, it can be monstrous in the hands of a dedicated League player. When it’s relatively easy to make a big impact on the game with a certain champion, that champion becomes a priority pick or ban, at least in solo queue.

Obviously, time will tell just how big an impact Milio will have on the rift. As a side note, it’s cool to see a new enchanter come at a time where hard-engage or poke supports seem to be dominating. These days, you often run into a Nautilus Maokai or Rakan — all champions that may struggle with Milio’s CC clearing. The same may be true when facing off against ashe or Varus: we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think of Milio’s kit and look? Are you excited to give them a go? Let us know below!