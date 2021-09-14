Check out this Back 4 Blood campaign trailer

This new Back 4 Blood trailer will give you an idea of what to expect from the campaign.

In the game, you are at the center of a war against the Ridden, which were once human and now the hosts of a parasite that have turned them into dangerous creatures.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Humanity’s extinction is on the line, so it is up to you and your intrepid friends, known as the Cleaners, to take out the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Back 4 Blood is a cooperative first-person shooter, zombie horror game with a heavy emphasis on multiplayer and replayability. It was developed by Turtle Rock, which developed the first Left 4 Dead game.

The game will support up to four players in online cooperative modes and eight players in PvP Swarm mode.

There will be post-launch content, and if you don't own it, you will still be able to play it, so long as you're invited to the game by someone who does. This goes for the maps and other gameplay content that comes to the game post-release.

It releases October 12 for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.