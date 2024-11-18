Back 4 Blood 2 may have just leaked because of its silly codename

Back 4 Blood might have had some mixed reviews, but thanks to a leak of a potential (silly) codename, there might be a sequel in the works.

Last year, a job listing was spotted at Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock that suggested the studio would be working on yet another Left 4 Dead spiritual successor following its own take on the co-op shooter zombie genre. There wasn't much to go off of then, Turtle Rock isn't exactly going to lay out what it's working out in a job description, but now, as spotted by MP1st, the resume of an actor that has performed motion capture for various other games might have accidentally revealed that Back 4 Blood 2 is in the works.

Under a motion capture section, which shows that he's worked on games like Gears of War, Dead by Daylight, and a Star Wars project (presumably Battlefront, given that it's from EA), there's also a title called Gobi 2 from Turtle Rock Studios listed. For those that don't know (and why would you), Gobi is the codename for the original Back 4 Blood, so you can only assume that Gobi 2 is actually Back 4 Blood 2. As ridiculous as a game being called Back 4 Blood 2 is - that's too many numbers - what's more ridiculous is making the codename for your next game just the same as the previous one with a 2 slapped on the end.

Obviously this is only speculation, but given the actor's roles in other games, there's not much reason to assume they aren't at the very least in an upcoming Turtle Rock game. Plus, back in May a domain for Back 4 Blood 2 was registered, and is still active now so unless someone else snuck in and acquired the domain, a sequel does seem like a pretty safe bet.

While the original Back 4 Blood wasn't entirely well received by players at the time, reviews are swinging more positive these days, and our own Sherif was a fan even at launch.