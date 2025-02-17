Avowed isn't technically even out yet, and someone's already nicked its underpants

Avowed is, as you've probably heard, the latest game to be out before it's actually out for those who're prepared to pay for an extra special edition. Naturally, this has meant plenty of folks spending the weekend just gone kicking off their adventure, or, in the case of one, managing to put out a nude mod for the game before its proper release date has even arrived.

You heard me, February 18 isn't even upon us, and Eora's already awash with bare-arsed adventurers casting spells with their cracks out. By the sounds of it, though, they're probably freaking people out with their Barbie doll-esque lack of dangly bits.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It took about two days following the start of Avowed's Premium Edition advanced access phase to kick off on Thursday for modder NoShader4U to release 'Avowed Nude', which does exactly what you'd expect it to.

At 3:09 PM UK time on February 15, the world was graced with the first mod - probably of many - that'll let you appreciate the virtual human form in I'm sure purely artistically-motivated fashion, as at least 899 people currently have so far. Don't worry, your grandma definitely wouldn't be traumatised if she knew of the person you've become.

There is a bit of bad news for deviants with this opening salvo of the great Avowed adult edition symphony, though. Looking at the comments, since Avowed doesn't feature any modeled genitalia benath the briefs NoShader4U's ripped off with their modding teeth, you're gonna be looking at smooth, gonad-free erogenous zones for now.

There are bums though, and the early days Avowed modding community also has some different reshades of the game to offer you, in case you want to play about and see if you can make sure the sun's reflecting off of each cheek in truly cinematic fashion while you dream of Avowed one day offering the kind of Very Important Perverty nude mod experience the likes of Skyrim do. Like a J.J. Abrams lens flare, but with a very different kind of moon. There's also a mod that makes companions more effective in combat, so they can better cover your bare bum.

Count yourself lucky too - not just that no one's recently checked your hard drive, but because Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 players recently had to wait a full four days or so to get a nude mod.