Already hoping for an Avowed sequel, or some DLC? You might just get your wish

Obsidian's latest RPG Avowed just launched this week, and it sounds like its director is already thinking about what's next for the new RPG.

It's been less than a week since Avowed, Obsidian's latest RPG that everyone refers to as its Skyrim even though the two aren't really that similar at all, was released unto the world, and so far it's received pretty favourable, albeit not unanimously praising reviews. Honestly, a game not being universally praised interests me more than 5/5s across the board, and I'll always trust what our own Alex says, who gave it 5/5 stars in his review, even calling it the next great cult classic. But the world moves fast these days, and IP is king, so of course the question is, what comes next? The game's director, Carrie Patel, didn't give an exact answer in a recent interview with Bloomberg, but she did suggest she's thinking about where Avowed could go next.

"Now that we've built this wonderful world, and also built this team strength and muscle memory around the content and gameplay in this world, I'd love to see us do more with it," Patel shared. Neither the interview itself or Patel makes it particularly clear as to whether more could be some kind of DLC, or a flat out sequel. Obsidian obviously isn't opposed to the idea of sequels, given that it currently has one in the works for The Outer Worlds, which is supposedly set to come out sometime this year (we'll see about that though).

Patel also shared that development, you probably won't be surprised to hear, was not easy on the game, with the game getting rebooted a few years into development, leaving the team to figure out how to put the pieces back together. "Normally if you’re stepping back and reevaluating your creative direction, putting together a new vertical slice and revised production plans, you would do that with a very small team," Patel said. "We did not have a very small team at that point."

The full interview is worth a read, if only to have something to do while you're on the bog thinking about what Avowed build you want to run next.