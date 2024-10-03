Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting its first-ever AAA game through an action-RPG from Saber Interactive

Avatar: The Last Airbender now has a huge action-RPG in the works, and it's coming from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive.

The AAA project was exclusively revealed by IGN on October 3, 2024. While the Last Airbender franchise (which also includes Korra) has received a number of video games in the past, this will be the first one working with a larger scope and the adequate budget to try to compete against the greats. After Saber's Space Marine 2 and other IP-based wins such as World War Z and Evil Dead, we're feeling confident about this one.

The game is currently in early development for PC and consoles, but it's been revealed that it'll tell an all-new story set in the franchise's past. "It'll put players in the role of an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar" and take place thousands of years in the past," the original IGN article says. Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive, meanwhile, are hyping it up with a pretty basic description and tease: "Players can expect to be immersed in a vibrant world, master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world."

This announcement arrives as part of Avatar Studios' larger push to expand The Last Airbender's universe and make the franchise super relevant again. The division was launched by original show creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko in 2021 after departing Netflix's live-action series. The first of three (for now) planned animated movies will hit theaters on January 30, 2026.

"Our team members are some of the most devoted, passionate creatives out there and it’s an honor to join forces with Avatar Studios and Paramount Games to further expand the Avatar Legends universe in video games. This unique co-fund structure is a result of our ever-expanding collaboration with Paramount, which started over a decade ago with WWZ, and we’re excited for all that’s on the horizon," said Josh Austin, Head of IP Development & Licensing, Saber Interactive.

Space Marine 2 continues to overperform when it comes to sales and is now awaiting beefed-up post-launch support, which has just started with a major update. While the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake continues to be missing in action, Saber Interactive is preparing to unleash Jurassic Park: Survival in the near future (or we'd like to think so).