Atomfall, the next game that'll vaguely aim to satisfy our British Fallout thing cravings, just got one of the the most sadness island release date reveal trailers ever

Atomfall, the upcoming game from Sniper Elite developer Rebellion that a lot of folks are be looking to for another fix of British post-apocalypse with a radioactive tinge to it that isn't quite an official Fallout take on our sad little island, now has a proper release date. It's arriving on March 25, 2025, as fresh trailer with very English countryside vibes conveys.

While we techincally got British Fallout earlier this year thanks to massive mod Fallout: London, which we really liked when it wasn't suffering too many bugs, ever since Atomfall was announced, it's been getting those comparisons. Whether it warrants them is up to you to decide, and you've now got more material to go off of.

Closing with the aforementioned release date of March 25 next year, Atomfall's latest trailer is set in an iconic British location - the woods. Casterfell Woods, in fact, Rebellion associate head of design Ben Fisher clarifies in an Xbox Wire post released alongside the trailer. Apparently it's "a wild and inhospitable place, underpinned by an immediately eerie vibe".

Yep, add in a liberal supply of discarded condoms and lager cans strewn about next to the wicker men Casterfell has, and that's a pretty accurate description of a lot of the wooded areas around where I live. The fact the trailer basically shows some poor fella being subjected to a folk tune, and then being assaulted next to a dilapidated phone box by a stranger who walks off whistling also seems very realistic England too.

Anyway, the phone box is ringing, and Fisher says that's important, writing: "The voice at the end of the phone line is one of Atomfall’s many mysteries that players will have to tackle if they are to get to the bottom of what happened at the Windscale nuclear plant all those years ago."

In terms of influences, the developer adds that Atomfall's drawing on classic sci-fi like Doctor Who, The Quatermass Experiment and The Day of the Triffids for the creepy woodland bits of its survival-action, er, action.

You'll be able to give it a go on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 when it releases, as well as Xbox Game Pass on day one. Let us know how grotty your local woods is below, and whether you're planning to play Atomfall.