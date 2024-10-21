Atomfall has a rad-ridden gameplay deep-dive that Fallout fans must see

Atomfall - the next big release from Rebellion - has just gotten itself a brand-new gameplay trailer. This post-apocalyptic FPS set in good ol' England caught eyes from many with its distinct twist on the dangerous rad-ridden world (popularised by Fallout, which got its own trip to England via fan-made mod Fallout: London earlier this year), and this gameplay deep-dive only enhances the intrigue.

Around six minutes long and packed with new footage, the video (which you can watch below) takes us through the world of Atomfall with narration from Jon McNally. You get to see some chats with NPCs, a little settlement, as well as combat against both ghouls and big robots. It all looks rather great, and it just what we needed to get properly excited for the game.

Atomfall is coming from Rebellion, who is best known these days for the Sniper Elite series of games. It's a UK-based studio, which helps connect the dots as to why it would be responsible for a new FPS set in a ruined England. But, they say that the best stories of places are told by those with roots there. Judging from the video above, it looks like at least aesthetically, the game's in good hands.

Atomfall is set to release in March 2025 to PC and Xbox consoles. It'll also be available day one on Game Pass, which is great news for those who wanna try the game out but don't fancy forking out a heap of cash for it. Better still for those who already have the sub, of course.

