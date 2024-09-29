Atlus knows Metaphor: ReFantazio is struggling on PC, but it's promised that it's "actively working to address this problem"

Metaphor: ReFantazio isn't even out yet, but players have already discovered the game's PC version has a bit of a performance problem.

Earlier this week, some PC players began to report performance issues with the Metaphor: ReFantazio demo, some struggling more than others. It doesn't seem to be an issue completely across the board, as not everyone was faced with the same issues, but it's enough of a problem that developer Atlus has commented on the matter. "Thank you to everyone who has downloaded and played the Metaphor: ReFantazio - Prologue Demo!" tweeted the developer. "We are aware there is an optimization issue on Steam and are actively working to address this problem.

"We will share updates, including patch release information through our official social media platforms, once available," Atlus continued in another tweet. "We greatly appreciate your patience and continued support of Metaphor: ReFantazio!" The game's release date is currently slated for October 11, which is just under a couple of weeks away. That's obviously not a huge amount of time to fix the PC version's performance issues, so I wouldn't necessarily expect the game to run 100% smoothly on launch day if you're planning to pick it up on PC.

We will share updates, including patch release information through our official social media platforms, once available. We greatly appreciate your patience and continued support of Metaphor: ReFantazio! — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) September 27, 2024

In fact, I'd even advise holding off on PC if you're planning to dive deep into the upcoming JRPG, as the game's director Katsura Hashino has said that it'll be about as long as Persona 5. For context, that game takes you about 100 hours to complete just doing the main story, meaning that Metaphor: ReFantazio will be just as much of a commitment. It's a good thing that the game is seemingly quite good, feeling like a mix of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei's greatest hits - now we just have to wait and see if it actually meets those expectations.